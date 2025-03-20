We’ll Make Olumo Rock Tourism Destination Of Choice –Abiodun

Share

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said his government will make Olumo Rock the best tourism destination in the country.

He also stated that his administration will now shift its focus to tourism as a deliberate policy to benefit from the potential inherent in that sector of the economy.

According to the governor, a plan would be developed to ensure that the Olumo Rock Tourist Center receives the befitting presentation it deserves.

Abiodun spoke yesterday while inspecting the Olumo Rock Tourist Center, which he said represents the deep culture, history, and tradition of Egbaland and the state as a whole, with over 20,000 visitors in 2024.

“Now, the tables have finally turned to tourism, and we are going to be very deliberate about pushing the frontier in our tourist development.”

