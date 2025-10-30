We’ll Make Edo Investment Destination – Anabor

The newly appointed Commissioner for Business, Trade and Investment in Edo State, Omoh Anabor, has pledged to make the state a preferred destination for investment and enterprise.

Addressing staff of the ministry shortly after his swearing-in, Anabor urged them to think creatively and embrace teamwork to deliver on the vision of the state government.

“I want to work with everyone. We must eliminate bottlenecks, work smarter, and faster,” he said.

In a statement, Anabor, who described himself as a professional from the private sector with vast global experience, vowed to apply his expertise to drive innovation and efficiency in the ministry.

“It’s not about me; it’s about the SHINE Agenda of His Excellency. We must be visible and perform better. Meetings will be held regularly to identify gaps and improve performance,” he added.

He explained that part of the ministry’s mandate is to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, support and train Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and collaborate with other ministries and agencies to attract investors to Edo State.

The commissioner reaffirmed Governor Monday Okpebholo’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy, noting that the ministry plays a pivotal role in empowering youths to become innovative entrepreneurs.

“This ministry is the business hub of the government, and we must play our part in empowering our youths to become innovative entrepreneurs,” he said.

Anabor also emphasised the importance of engaging young people productively to curb social vices such as internet fraud.

The meeting was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Barr. (Mrs.) F. N. Edokpolor, and other management staff of the ministry.