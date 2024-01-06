We’ll Lift 4Million People Out Of Poverty By 2027

Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe is the Honourable Commissioner for Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment in Lagos State. Ajigbotafe believes that wealth creation, employment opportunities and human capacity development are the major foundations upon which sustainable development can be achieved. Prior to his Appointment as ommissioner, he was the Special Adviser (Non cabinet) to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Community Development where he worked with Governor Sanwo- Olu on various projects. In this interview with YEMI OLAKITAN, he talked about his plans to change the ministry through the ‘Empower Lagos’ initiative. Excerpts:

What new plans do you have for your ministry and what does the, ‘Empower Lagos’ project mean? When I came to the ministry, I had to see how we can transform it and take it to the next levels.

In the past, the ministry had done a lot work in the area of wealth creation and employment and we want to build on what had been done and even do better.

So, I felt we have to do something radically transformative and sustainable, and we have to do better. I came up with an agenda that will have long term impact on the people of Lagos State.

We came up with the concept of ‘Empower Lagos’ that we hope will last three years or more and we are focusing on three categories for wealth creation and employment.

The first category is the post-National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the second one is the artisans’ category, while the third one is the SMEs.

The post NYSC is focused on the ones that desire white collar jobs. The question is how do we secure that for them? We are going to put them through a process of training, mentorship and certification in partnership with the private sector. We are already in partnership with many corporate entities to achieve this.

We believe that through our process of mentorship, many of them will secure profitable engagements with corporate entities.

This ‘Empower Lagos’ project is a plan that will have a ripple and multiplier effect on our people in the next two to three years. Once you are out of school and you have finished your NYSC, we will take you up and make you somebody.

Our aim is to target 10,000 people through the “Empower Lagos Initiative.” Out of the 10,000, we are picking 2,000 for the post NYSC programme, 5,000 for the artisans programme and 3,000 for the SMEs. In the SME programme, we will put the people in training that will equip them for their enterprises and we will monitor the training programme and ensure its sustainability.

We also have the train the trainers programme where we expect you to train others and those people you train will also train other people and so on. That process of training the trainers will be running especially for the SME and by the year 2027, we expect that the concept would have built about 500,000 to a million people and lift them out of poverty into gainful employment. We are going to train the artisans too.

You can learn plumbing, carpentry, whatever you wish to learn under our tutelage and we will empower you with the tools that you need. If we need more money to support the trainees, we will source for grants, partnerships or loans. The artisans will also be part of our train the trainers programme. We expect them to train others, who will also train others and so on.

These trainings will have a ripple effect on the lives of our people. We are also putting in place a mentorship programme. Mentors will guide and nurture the trainees and keep an eye on them even after the training.

The empower Lagos programme is about empowerment, training and mentorship so that the individual can become a worthy ambassador of our ministry, of Lagos State and of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

It is going to be a sustainable project. It’s not the one we will train you and buy you equipment that some of them will go and sell. No, we won’t allow them to do that because we will monitor their progress and achievements.

We cannot do this alone. We need the support of the private sector, NGOs and international donors.

We are also building hubs. We have the leather hubs at Matori Mushin, It’s about 80 percent completed.

We should be able to open it by February, or March. We are opening ICT hub, Agro Hub, Wood and Furniture Hub, and textile hub, where the design of Adire, Ankara will be exhibited, where people can buy and sell what they produce. We are going to have multiple hubs like that.

By the time the administration of Sanwo-Olu finishes, Lagosians would know that they had an exceptional Governor. Our target is that by the year 2027, we would have lifted 4million people out of poverty.

This will have great impact on the people of Lagos State. By the time the next administration comes in, the system would have been established and proven. They only need to continue to run it.

How far have you gone in the area of partnership? We have spoken to quite a number of companies. Many of them have come in here for meetings. There is corporate social responsibility.

We tell them that this is an opportunity for them to perform that. We already have KPMG partnering with us and we have continued to speak to many others.

Many of them will employ some of the trainees after they have been certified by us and have gone through our programme. Our ministry is very wide and there is no sector we cannot work in.

We have more than 50 sectors that we can look into, tap into to create wealth and lift people out of poverty. We are exploring that. We are hoping to have new ideas, partnerships and collaborations.

Lagos State has a huge population of young people, who are very passionate about arts, music, drama, visual arts and technology. This is seen in the rise of music and Nollywood, what is your ministry doing to key into these sectors?

We have met with Gbagidi Academy and we have visited the studio. He actually bought a whole building. He started with Davido. He has equipped the house with all sorts of equipment for drama, film and music production and all that and we are working in collaboration.

We are looking at empowering people in the areas of creative arts and entertainment. He has the platform for us to come in and work with him. We can empower up to 1000 people in that area. We are going to sign an MOU. This will also come with certifications too.

We are looking at partnering with other organisations too. Our aim is durable partnership that can help people breakthrough into the entertainment world. What we can do is empower the beneficiaries in any areas of creative endeavour they are gifted in.

Hopefully, by the time we sell this idea to other corporate entities they will buy into it and support us. So, whether it is skit making, music, drama, you are good at, we can support you.

In the area of ICT, we are going to be working with the Ministry of Science and Technology. We are also working with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

They have trained over 10,000 women in sewing and many other trades. We are working with them to further push our aims and objectives because it is all interwoven.

What are the criteria for getting involved?

When we talk about lifting four million people out of poverty by 2027, we are talking about people who are residents of Lagos State. It does not matter who you are or what tribe you belong to.

You need to have been living in Lagos State. You need to have your LASTRA Identity card, you need to have your National Identity card, NIN card as well. There must ample proof that you are a resident of Lagos State. That’s the easy access.

Once you have that you are good. We are creating a website where people can go and apply. We are also creating an app for the project. By January 16, we are going to officially unveil, “Empower Lagos.”

What is the probability that this project will be sustained beyond the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu?

We are doing everything possible to put in place a very solid structure so that it becomes very easy for the next administration to key into it. It is a blue- print.

What we are building is expected to be able to run itself with any good administration. When we train you, you train others, and the others train ot ers as well, and so on.

Take the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) for example, our people will be able to maximise that opportunity through ‘Empower Lagos.’

The trainees are going to sign an MOU with us so that it is binding. During the training, both the trainees and the trainers will be given provisions to work with. So, we are spending on each of them to empower them.

We also expect them to come up with proposals that can be financed by our partners. The programme will run for 36 months and we have a database of applicants already.

I can tell you for a fact that we have so many CVs. I am sure by the time we launch our web- site for the programme, applicants will almost shut down this ministry.

So getting across to our people is settled already. Within the space of time that I took over office, we have received over 5,000 applicants, so you can imagine what will happen if we make an announcement.