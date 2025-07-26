We’ll Leverage Civil Service, Leadership Experience For Greater Impact – Adio-Moses

Newly-installed President of the Rotary Club of Omole Golden, Rotarian ‘Kunmi Adio-Moses, has pledged to leverage his civil service background and leadership experience to deepen the club’s impact through community-focused projects.

Speaking during the club’s 22nd investiture and fundraising ceremony held on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 10 Degrees Event Center, Oregun, Lagos, Adio-Moses said his tenure will focus on unity, purposeful partnerships, and lasting service.

“We’ll harness our diverse backgrounds, including my journey in the civil service, to deliver people-centred solutions,” he said. “This year, we’ll ‘Unite for Good’, rallying collective effort for meaningful change.”

He outlined youth empowerment, health, education, environmental sustainability, and legacy-driven service as key areas of focus.

Dignitaries from across Rotary districts, the public and private sectors, and civil society attended the event. Representing Lagos First Lady Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Mrs. Funmilayo Omotoso praised the club’s grassroots efforts and urged alignment with the state’s THEMES+ agenda.

Lagos Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George, who was guest speaker, described Rotary as a vital partner in national development through public-private collaboration.

Outgoing President, Rotarian Jide Ogunleye, was commended for a term marked by initiatives in maternal health, youth empowerment, and vocational training.

The evening featured awards, music, and a documentary on the club’s two-decade impact.

“The strength of Rotary lies in the shared heartbeat of those determined to do good,” Adio-Moses concluded.