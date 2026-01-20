We’ll Leave No Stone Unturned To Protect Lagosians, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday assured residents of the state that his administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring safety of lives and property in the state.

Speaking at the signing of the 2026 Appropriation Bill at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu expressed disappointment over the scooping of fuel at Apapa bridge earlier on Monday by some residents, describing the act as a suicide mission.

He commended the swift action of the Lagos State first responders as well as the Police, who cordoned off the area and took control of the situation before any disaster could occur, warning residents to desist from acts that could lead to calamities.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke frankly on indiscipline, especially indiscriminate dumping of refuse on road medians, said stiffer penalties would be served on defaulters this year. He said: “We will improve the capacity of LAWMA and PSP in this year’s budget.

“We will ensure we increase the fleet of their compactor trucks and all the equipment that will be required to keep the city clean and safe. “We have given instructions to LAWMA not only to apprehend but also to see how we can charge people for environmental violations.”