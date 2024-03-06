We’ll Impound Your Vehicle If You Break Traffic Laws – FRSC

Istifanus Ibrahim, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Cross River State, has said that the agency will continue to seize cars with valid driver’s licences and other traffic documentation even if their owners commit traffic offences.

In an interview, Ibrahim argued that everyone is subject to traffic regulations and that no legal provision stated that those in positions of authority shouldn’t be booked, counselling drivers to be aware of the traffic laws in their respective states.

He added that although drivers frequently commit several infractions, they believe they are exempt from traffic laws because they possess the required documentation or have connections.

He said: “The issue is not always about having papers that are intact but obeying traffic regulations.

“It is not vehicle papers that we enforce but enforces traffic rules.

“The biggest challenge we have in Cross River state is that motorists feel because they have their papers intact so they should ignore the rules.

“Others think we manufacture offences but we don’t manufacture offences and there is a need to be abreast with the rules as nobody is immune from it.

“If you commit an offence of the use of a phone while driving, for instance, and we see that your vehicle papers are intact, you will definitely be booked because it’s an offence.

“Where the papers are valid, the vehicle will still be impounded.”