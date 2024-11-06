‘We’ll Implement Teachers’ Promotion Along With New Minimum Wage’

Share

Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) is planning to implement teachers’ promotion payment alongside the new minimum wage. Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Umar Nagwari Tambuwal, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Tambuwal revealed that many teachers were promoted without implementation and assured that these promotions will be implemented alongside the new minimum wage.

“Governor Ahmad Aliyu has agreed to pay the new minimum wage of N70, 000 to N75,000 monthly salary, making him one of the nine governors to do so”, he said. Tambuwal further revealed that he has informed the governor about the plight of teachers and has been visiting schools to interact with them.

He stated that the state has 16,000 primary school teachers across 2,198 schools. “Teachers constitute about 40 per cent of education success, and we cannot expect good results when they are not treated right,” he added.

