We’ll hurt Nigeria, South Africa coach fires warning

Bafana Bafana’s coach, Hugo Broos, hopes to upset the Super Eagles team on Wednesday on their way to the African Cup of Nations final. However, his Nigerian counterpart Jose Peseiro has fired back, describing his team as extraordinary and with their eyes firmly set on the final. Bafana Bafana won their spot in the last four by outscoring Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties after both teams failed to score even in extra time.

Nigeria and South Africa first clashed in an AFCON semifinal 24 years ago, with Nigeria going through 2-0. Nigeria also won when both teams last clashed in the tournament in 2019, beating Bafana Bafana 2-1 in the quarterfinals staged by Egypt. “Reaching the semifinal is very special for South African football,” said Belgian coach Broos, who led Cameroon to win the 2017 AFCON. “Maybe we can make a surprise (vs Nigeria) now. The hunger is big to play the final next Sunday.” Wednesday’s semifinal will kick off at 6 pm in Bouake. Peseiro said that the focus is now on reaching the championship game on Sunday, February 11, in Abidjan. “Our players were once again extraordinary— many congratulations.