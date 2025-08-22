We’ll Hunt Down Killers Of Malumfashi Worshippers – FG

The Federal Government has said it will bring perpetrators of the heinous killing of worshippers in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State to justice.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement issued on Friday, described the killing as “Callous and barbaric.”

Alhaji Idris described the attack on harmless citizens who had gathered in peace to worship as a crime that must not go unpunished.

“Security forces are already on the trail of the criminals, and no stone will be left unturned until they are apprehended and held accountable for their actions.

“The government assures Nigerians that justice will be swift and decisive, and that such acts of terror will never be allowed to take root in the country,” he promised.

The minister added that the attack is not only an assault on the people of Malumfashi but also on the nation’s shared humanity and values.

He expressed President Bola Tinubu’s condolences to the families of the deceased, the people of Malumfashi, and the Katsina State government, adding, “their grief is our grief, and the government stands with them at this dark hour.

“May the Almighty grant the departed eternal rest and console the bereaved with the fortitude to bear this painful loss.”

Alhaji Idris recalled that as part of the government’s efforts to bring terrorists to their knees, Nigeria’s National Counter-Insurgency Centre (NCTC), recently announced the arrest of top leaders of a savage group of terrorists, including Mahmud al-Nigeri of the Mahmuda group, and his deputy, Abu Abba, alongside Mahmud Muhammad Usman (Abu Baraa) of the Ansaru group.

“The terrorist leaders, now conveniently in the net, were on the international wanted list.

“The arrests of the terrorist leaders are an indication of the successes being recorded by Nigeria’s counter terrorism operations as directed by President Tinubu, who has made it very clear that acts of terrorism against the Nigerian state and its citizens will soon be a spectre of the past.

“The Federal Government, therefore, reiterates that those who shed innocent blood will find no hiding place in Nigeria,” he assured.