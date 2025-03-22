We’ll Hold Wike, Fubara Responsible If Peace Pact Not Signed Within 90 Days – Coalition

Share

The Coalition for Democracy and Development (CDD) has issued a stern warning to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, urging them to put aside their differences and sign a new peace pact within the next 90 days.

The coalition who made this plea on Saturday condemned the actions of both Wike and Fubara, saying their pursuit of selfish interests has prioritised personal gains over the welfare of the people.

The political crisis in Rivers State has been escalating, culminating in President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of Governor Fubara and other elected officials.

Despite a previous peace pact signed in December 2023, the crisis has continued to worsen.

In a statement signed by Dr. George Ifure, the CDD emphasised that the ongoing crisis is a clear indication of the failure of leadership and the pursuit of selfish interests by both Wike and Fubara.

Ifure warned that Nigerians are ready to hold them responsible if they fail to sign a peace pact within the stipulated timeframe.

To resolve the crisis, the CDD also called on President Tinubu and the National Assembly to establish a committee comprising eminent Nigerians who can mediate and find a lasting solution.

They urged all stakeholders to work towards finding a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis in Rivers State.

“We call on Wike and Governor Fubara to put aside their differences and work towards signing a new peace pact within the next 90 days. We urge them to prioritize the interests of the people and find a lasting solution to the crisis,” the statement added.

“We warn Wike and Fubara that Nigerians are ready to hold them responsible if they fail to sign a peace pact within the stipulated timeframe. The CDD calls on President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to name a committee for the resolution of the Rivers State political crisis.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu to make history with the way he handles the Rivers State crisis. This is a pivotal moment that requires bold and visionary leadership.

“We implore him to focus on the welfare and interests of the Nigerian people, to listen to their voices, and to work towards a peaceful and democratic resolution that will restore democratic governance in Rivers State.

“We urge the two parties to embrace peace and ensure there is an immediate resolution to the crisis. The CDD believes that a peaceful resolution to the crisis is necessary to restore democratic governance in Rivers State.

“We urge all stakeholders to work towards finding a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis in Rivers State.”

