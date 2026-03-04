The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum has said Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpehbolo, will be held responsible if anything happens to former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

New Telegraph recalls that Obi and other leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were recently attacked in Benin City, Edo State capital, after receiving a former Edo State Labour Party governorship candidate.

Igbo Elders, in a statement issued by the Chairman and Secretary of the forum, Dr Simon Okeke and Prof. Charles Nwekeaku, recalled that the governor had earlier threatened that he would not guarantee the safety of Mr Obi if he entered Edo State without his permission and clearance.

They wondered why a former governor and law-abiding citizen of Nigeria could be declared a persona non grata in a state within the country, and nobody, including the Federal Government, condemned such a statement.

“Senator Okpehbolor, as the chief security officer of Edo State, needs not be reminded that the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as the United Nations Charter on the Fundamental Human Rights, have elaborate provisions on the freedom of movement and association for all citizens of this country, including the former governor of Anambra State.

“Therefore, any attempt by a State Governor, to deny any citizen of Nigeria freedom of movement and association in his state, in whatever guise, is the height of intimidation, abuse of office, and clear violation of the fundamental human rights of such citizens,” Igbo leaders stated.

The forum warned that the unprecedented clampdown on the opposition political parties and other vocal voices in different parts of the country are harbingers of crises, instability and destabilisation of the country, and should be condemned by all lovers of democracy, peace and good governance.

“The most disturbing and worrisome aspect of this ugly development is that neither the Edo State government nor the Federal Government has made any meaningful statement on this unwarranted attack and intimidation of the opposition leaders in Edo State, as none of the perpetrators of that heinous crime and intimidation has been apprehended.

“It is worthy of note that aggravating violence and increasing intolerance of the opposition parties in the country as the build up to the scheduled January 2027 general elections gathers momentum, are danger signals that the country is headed to a political precipice and national crises of unimaginable magnitude,” Igbo leaders warned.

They said Obi has not committed any crime, and therefore should be allowed to freely move around the country to peacefully canvass support for his presidential ambition.

“We, therefore, demand that the Federal Government call the governor of Edo State to order, and investigate that unwarranted thuggery attack on Mr Obi and other opposition leaders in Edo State, as well as take necessary measures to guarantee his safety in Nigeria,” the leaders demanded.