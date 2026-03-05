We’ll Hold Okpebholo Responsible If Anything Happens To Obi –Group

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum yesterday said it would hold Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo responsible if anything happens to PeterObi. Obi and other African Democratic Congress (ADC) leaders were attacked in Benin last month.

In a statement yesterday forum Chairman Simon Okeke and Secretary Charles Nwekeaku recalled that the governor earlier threatened that he would not guarantee Obi’s safety if he entered Edo without his permission and clearance.

The group said: “Any attempt by a governor to deny any citizen of Nigeria freedom of movement and association in his state, in whatever guise, is the height of intimidation, abuse of office, and clear violation of the fundamental human rights of such citizens.

It added: “The most disturbing and worrisome aspect of this ugly development is that neither the Edo State Government nor the Federal Government has made any meaningful statement on this unwarranted attack and intimidation of the opposition leaders in Edo.”