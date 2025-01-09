We’ll Hold APC, Morka Responsible If Anything Happens To Obi – LP

Share

Labour Party Caretaker Committee has said the party will hold the All Progressives Congress (APC), and its spokesperson, Felix Morka, responsible if any harm befalls Mr Peter Obi or his associates.

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Senator Nenadi Usman, in a statement issued on Thursday, expressed concern at the recent incendiary remarks made by Morka, during his appearance on national television on January 5.

Usman said such inflammatory rhetoric has no place in the nation’s democracy, adding, “It undermines national unity, discourages productive political discourse, and endangers lives.”

According to her, the statement not only poses a direct threat to the life, reputation, and business interests of Mr. Peter Obi but also constitutes an affront to the principles of democracy, decency, and responsible political engagement.

“Mr. Peter Obi, a man of impeccable character, has devoted his life to the service of Nigeria and the pursuit of good governance.

“He has consistently demonstrated that competence, merit, and respect for the rule of law should guide leadership.

“To attack him with baseless allegations and threats is an indication of the APC’s inability to engage constructively on the issues that matter to Nigerians,” she stated.

Senator Usman reminded Morka and the APC that words have consequences, and called on security agencies to investigate the matter and ensure that those who use public platforms to incite violence or issue veiled threats are held to account.

“Political leaders must rise above pettiness and focus on addressing the pressing challenges facing our nation, including insecurity, unemployment, and economic instability,” Senator Usman advised.

The LP caretaker committee Chairman assured that the party remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the values of transparency, justice, and inclusion.

“We will not be cowed or distracted by threats or intimidation.

“Mr. Peter Obi represents hope and progress for millions of Nigerians, and we will continue to stand by him in his pursuit of a better Nigeria,” she added.

Senator Usman called of the APC to immediately issue a public apology to Mr Peter Obi and retract the offensive statements made by its National Publicity Secretary.

“Anything less would be a tacit endorsement of such reckless and dangerous behaviour.

“As leaders, we owe it to Nigerians to promote peace, unity, and responsible political dialogue.

“Let us not forget that the true measure of leadership lies in how we treat one another, even in the face of disagreement,” she advised.

