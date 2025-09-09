We’ll Help Make INEC’s Data Accessible To People At Grassroots – NBS

The National Bureau Of Statistics (NBS), has pledged to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make its data available to people at the grassroot level.

The Statistician-General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, who led management of the agency on a courtesy visit to the INEC’s headquarters on Tuesday, noted that the commission has generated a lot of data, but said not every Nigerian has access to the commission’s website.

Prince Adeniran disclosed that the NBS’ core mandate is to warehouse all official data for the country and make it available to the Nigerian public, as well as to the government to formulate policies.

He added that his agency has seen the good things INEC has been doing over the years, including improvement in the register of voters and the transparency in the electoral process.

“If you go to their website, you will see a lot of data that they have generated is out there. (Unfortunately), Not everybody has access to the website.

“But we have a way by which we get data to the grassroots. So we will be helping them to ensure that all the good works that they are doing are related to the ordinary citizens at the grassroots.

“We are going to work with them to see how we can make this data more accessible to the citizens at the grassroots,” he promised.

The Statistician-General added that the NBS would introduce a lot of infographics into the data that has been produced by INEC “so that it can be more meaningful and more interpretable to the citizens.”

He stated that by so doing, the NBS is going to benefit, because it will have the opportunity to get the latest data from INEC and make it in a format that people would be able to relate to.

“Our data is being used by every other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)of government to plan their own programmes and activities.

“Our data is also being used by development partners – IMF, UNICEF, World Bank, and very many others to also do their programmes for the support of the country,” he further explained.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission always collaborated with government agencies and it is ready to partner with the NBS.

Prof. Yakubu who disclosed that most of the commission’s polling units and ward collation centres nationwide are located in public buildings, such as primary and secondary schools, urged the NBS to add the concerns of INEC ad hoc staff over non-accessibility of facilities such as ramps for citizens with special needs during elections and electoral activities such as voter registration, to the statistics on the state of public facilities that it periodically publish.

“Let these facilities, which train our youths at the foundation and intermediate levels of the education system, be beneficiaries of the widely proclaimed dividends of democracy.

“We welcome this partnership with NBS in keeping with our commitment to synergise with every national institution to strengthen electoral activities in Nigeria,” he added.