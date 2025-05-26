We’ll Guarantee Most Memorable NAFEST Experience – Mbah

Share

Enugu State has bagged the hosting rights for the 2025 National Festival of Arts and Culture themed “Connected Culture.”

Handing over the hosting rights to Governor Peter Mbah at the Enugu State Government House, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Obi Asika, said the choice of Enugu for the event, which takes place from November 22 to 29, was based on the city’s rich history, cultural heritage, potentials, and recent developments which he described as ‘great things happen ing’ in the state.

This was even as Mbah, promised participants a most memorable NAFEST experience. Asika said: “Enugu has been on the news nonstop for great things. We see what is happening and we are proud of what you are doing and we want to be part of it.

My supervising minister – the Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy – is happy about NAFEST coming to Enugu.”

“Enugu is one of the best cities in Nigeria and you have one of the best governors in Nigeria. We have been observing everything you have been doing.

“It will interest you to note that NAFEST was established by the Federal Government as a platform to unite Nigeria after the civil war, and interestingly, the first edition was hosted in Lagos after the civil war and the East Central State won it.

“Since then, the only time the event was held in Enugu was 2008. That was 17 years ago. “But it is coming back. We see what Enugu is doing and I want to commend it.

