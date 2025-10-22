We’ll Go After Enemies Of Our Sovereignty –CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, yesterday warned that anyone working against the sovereignty and unity of Nigeria would be treated as an enemy of the state.

He issued the warning in Birnin Kebbi while addressing the General Assembly of the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council (NTRC). Musa pledged the armed forces’ commitment to defending the country’s territorial integrity and urged all Nigerians to unite in safeguarding its peace and stability.

The CDS said: “Anyone found doing anything negative against the government and the sovereignty of Nigeria is an enemy of the state, and we will go after such a person.”

He praised the Sultan of Sokoto and other northern traditional rulers for their continuous role in promoting peace, unity and stability in the region. Musa said: “We underscore the vital role of our traditional rulers as custodians of values and morality. “They remain indispensable to our collective efforts in ensuring stability in the North and the entire country.”

He said traditional rulers are the bedrock of governance and the first line of engagement between government and the people. He emphasised that peace and security could not be enforced, but built through trust, dialogue, and cooperation among communities, security agencies, traditional institutions, and civil society groups. Musa said: “Our desire is for every community in Nigeria to be peaceful.

The collaboration between security agencies and traditional authorities has never been more crucial.” Meanwhile, speaking at the same event, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, urged the Federal Government to regulate social media, citing the increasing spread of fake news as a serious threat to national peace and stability.

The Sultan expressed deep concern over the rapid dissemination of misinformation on online platforms, noting that many Nigerians often accept false narratives as truth. “It is now time for the government to regulate social media in the country.

The spread of fake news is dangerous and must be addressed,” he warned. The Sultan also praised the Nigerian military for their continued efforts in combating insecurity across the country, particularly in the fight against banditry.

He acknowledged that without their sustained operations, the meeting in Kebbi might not have been possible. “I strongly condemn some of the harsh words directed at our military because of certain setbacks. They are doing their best to restore security in many parts of the country,” he stated. “Such criticism does not help. Instead, it discourages those who are putting their lives on the line for our safety.”

In his welcome address, the Vice Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council and Emir of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, said the theme of the assembly: ‘Strengthening Community Collaboration for Lasting Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria’, reflects a shared commitment to addressing insecurity through inclusive dialogue and partnership.

The meeting was attended by Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, and other prominent traditional rulers from across Northern Nigeria.