We’ll Give You Needed Support To Thrive, Shettima Assures Investors

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerian investors that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would give them the needed support to thrive and succeed in all their businesses across the country.

Specifically, he declared to the investors in Kano that the Federal Government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that investors achieve their dreams.

Speaking on Friday when he visited the Mamuda Group, a Nigerian multi-industry conglomerate at their Kano headquarters, the Vice President said with the efforts and commitments of the President, investors’ trust and confidence were gradually returning.

According to a release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima drew their attention to the government’s continued promotion of sustainability and progress for investment opportunities in Nigeria.

He expressed satisfaction and confidence in the developmental strides and initiatives of the company, observing that the story of Mamuda Group was one of resilience, zeal, and belief in the Nigerian dream.

“We want to commend you. The President speaks your language – the language of commerce, the language of business. Be rest assured that in the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda, we will partner with the manufacturing sector to further reposition the Nigerian economy,” he said.

Shettima commended the Group for being one of the largest employers of labour in Northern Nigeria, with about 13,000 employees, even as he expressed optimism that with the company’s upcoming developmental initiatives, its employment strength would reach 23,000 in no distant time.

He continued: “In Nigeria, in Africa, he who employs 13,000 people is invariably impacting on 130,0000 lives. This is why we are here with the Deputy Governor of Kano, with the Director General (DG), and with the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

“So, come to Abuja and continue the conversation with the NIPC, with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, and be rest assured that the government will give you full backing to accomplish your dreams.

“In terms of infrastructure, I have had discussions on our way here and the issue of the infrastructural deficit you are facing in terms of access roads will be sorted out,” Shettima assured.

The Vice President further applauded the Mamuda Group for generating about 31 megawatts of electricity used in running the company, noting that the commitment to generate more is highly commendable and worthy of emulation.

He also laid the foundation stone of a new factory at the Mamuda Group’s site for expansion.

Earlier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mamuda Group, Hassan Hammoud, commended the leadership and vision that President Tinubu has brought to Nigeria, saying “The last couple of years has been undeniably challenging for our nation, with economic turbulence testing industries and individuals alike.

“However, thanks to the steadfast efforts of the Federal Government under your guidance. We are now witnessing signs of recovery and renewed hope for a brighter future. Your presence here today reaffirms the government’s commitment to supporting industries like ours, which are the backbone of national development.

“Mamuda Group is proud to stand as a testament to what can be achieved through resilience, innovation, and public-private partnership. With over 13,000 employees, we are not just a company but a community that takes pride in uplifting lives and building a stronger economy.”

Hammoud appealed to the Federal Government to continue to enact favourable policies that would enable industries to thrive and support them in areas such as tax, infrastructure and access to financing.

On arrival in Kano, Vice President Kashim Shettima earlier attended the wedding of the children of the Chief Executive Officer of Ammasco Group of Companies and Alhaji Abdulmanaf Yunusa, President of Azman Group of Companies.

