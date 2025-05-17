We’ll Give Traditional Rulers Their Due – Makinde

Share

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has assured that his administration will restore entitlements and respect to traditional rulers in the state.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2025 Ibadan Cultural Festival held at Obafemi Awolowo Liberty Stadium, Oke Ado, Ibadan, Governor Makinde disclosed that the Council of Obas and Chiefs had been dormant before his administration took office in 2019.

He pledged that traditional rulers would soon receive their due benefits, including official vehicles, once the council is reconstituted.

Makinde further announced that he had directed the eleven local government councils in Ibadanland to provide a befitting fleet of vehicles for the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, by the end of May.

“I want to thank the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) for recognizing Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State. Regarding the Oyo State Council of Traditional Rulers, it was not functioning before I came in. The Speaker is present; they were unable to constitute the council then.

“I have sent a directive to the local governments to provide appropriate vehicles for the Olubadan before the end of this month. Once the Council of Obas and Chiefs is fully constituted, all traditional rulers will get what is due to them,” Makinde said.

In response, Governor Douye Diri, who received the Outstanding Friend of Ibadanland award, commended Makinde’s administration for its performance and urged continued support for the governor.

“We are honored to be here. We appreciate the people of Ibadan and my good friend Governor Makinde. Governance is about the people, and he is doing well, making the people rejoice,” Diri stated.

The award was presented by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, represented by Oba Rasidi Ladoja, in recognition of Senator Diri’s leadership and support to Ibadan indigenes in Bayelsa.

Other speakers at the event included Architect Bamidele Samson, Chairman of BOVAS Oil and Gas and event chairman, who encouraged the promotion of Yoruba language and culture.

Chief Abiola Alli, Chairman of the Ibadan Cultural Festival Planning Committee, thanked stakeholders for their contributions, while Chief Sulaimon Ajewole, President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, praised Governor Makinde’s unwavering support.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Oyo State Deputy Governor Barr Bayo Lawal, former First Lady Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, and others.

