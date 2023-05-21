We’ll Frustrate Attempts To Truncate Tinubu’s Inauguration – Odunowo

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain and the National Chairman, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), Otunba Yomi Odunowo, has condemned in strong terms the distasteful attempts by some unscrupulous groups and people who were covertly working to thwart the inauguration of Tinubu as the nation’s President on May 29 as Nigerians would do everything possible to frustrate such plans. Odunowo, who made these remarks in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Seyi Shodipo, counseled that those behind the attempts to suspend the inauguration should desist forthwith as their activities were efforts bound for failure, more so that Nigerians would not be swayed by their mischief.

He described as absurd the call for the suspension of the inauguration and the constitution of an interim government pending the determination of the various petitions before the Election Tribunal and the Courts as this suffers a serious fundamental defect in the sense that it is wholly unconstitutional and tantamount to a coup d’etat. The AATSG National Chairman, who specifically made reference to the provisions of Section 1 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, which states that the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall not be governed, nor shall any person or group of persons take control of the government of Nigeria or any part thereof, except in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution, stressed that the interim government idea was an unconstitutional takeover of government which the 1999 Constitution clearly frowned at.

The AATSG National Chairman charged both the Department of State Security Services (DSS), the Police and the Military, which had at one time or the other expressed concerns over the attempts by some people to scuttle the May 29 inauguration, to arrest the proponents and get them prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others with similar sinister motives.