We’ll Fish Out Killers Of Us Embassy Staff, Police Escorts –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari mourned the killing of two United States Embassy officials and two police officers by gunmen in Anambra State on Tuesday.

He also condemned the fresh attacks by gunmen that led to the killing of many people in Benue and Plateau states.

The US Embassy officials were performing official duties in the Ogbaru Local Government Area when they were attacked.

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu yesterday, Buhari said: “We share the grief of the American Embassy, the Nigeria Police Force and our communities in Plateau and Benue and remain committed to fishing out the perpetrators of the attacks and bringing them to justice.

“I was very sad hearing about the killing of the embassy staff and our policemen accompanying them. In this difficult time for the families of those killed, the American Embassy and the Nigeria Police Force I extend the nation’s condolences over the very sad incident.”

Garba said Buhari had been briefed about the killing of several persons in the Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State and in Adaka village in the Makurdi Local Government and in Ijaha community of Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to him, the president is deeply pained to learn about these gruesome deaths and expresses sincere condolences to the families of the victims.