We’ll Explore Opportunities in Aviation Sector to Grow Our State –Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has said his administration will continue to explore opportunities in the aviation industry to drive infrastructure development and economic expansion in the state.

A statement issued by Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser on Media, said the governor stated this yesterday, while hosting the Women in Aviation International, Nigeria Chapter, at Agodi, Ibadan.

The women were in Ibadan for their annual conference themed, “Connect, Engage, Inspire,” holding between November 4 and November 7, 2025. Makinde, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, lauded the contributions of women to the growth of the aviation industry.

While noting that women have played active role in easing the mode of transportation and for breaking barriers, he appreciated their professionalism, comportment and efforts in shaping the future of the aviation industry.