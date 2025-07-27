We’ll Ensure Transparent, Inclusive Review Of 1999 Constitution – Jibiya

The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and inclusive process.

Chairman of the North-West Centre B Committee, Sada Soli Jibiya, gave the assurance on Saturday during the public hearing held in Sokoto.

He said every submission would be compiled and presented at the national level, adding, “The goal is to ensure the Constitution reflects the realities and aspirations of all Nigerians.”

The public hearing for North-West Centre B which covers Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States featured strong calls for the creation of additional states and local government councils, particularly from stakeholders in the defunct Sokoto State.

The review exercise is part of a nationwide consultation by the House of Representatives to gather input that will guide potential amendments to the Constitution.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, said the hearing reflected that democracy was working and thriving in the country.

He stressed that citizen participation is vital to national development, adding that the proposed amendments by the 10th National Assembly aim to address key national concerns.

Some of the proposed reforms include alterations to local government administration, the judiciary, electoral process, and legislative structure.

The committee received submissions from individuals, civil society organizations, traditional institutions, and state government officials.

Key proposals included the creation of additional local government areas to improve grassroots development and accommodate population growth, as well as constitutional recognition for traditional rulers.

Traditional leaders argued that their roles in conflict resolution, cultural preservation, and community development warrant formal recognition in the Constitution, which they believe would promote national unity and strengthen local governance.

There were also calls to rename Sokoto North and Sokoto South Local Government Areas to reflect their historical and cultural identities more accurately.