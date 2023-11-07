We’ll Ensure Rule Of Law Remains Foundation Of Our Democracy – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswil Akpabio, on Tuesday, expressed the commitment of the 10th National Assembly to ensure that the rule of law remained the foundation of the country’s democracy.

Akpabio stated this when he delivered a keynote address at a workshop organized by the Senate Committee on Compliance, with the theme; “The Imperative of Legislative Compliance in Deepening Democracy and Good Governance in Nigeria.”

Represented by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, the President of the Senate appreciated the Chairman and other members of the Committee, for putting the workshop together, stating that the workshop was another bit of evidence that the present Senate would ensure the rule of law remained the foundation of the country’s democracy.

He said that since the establishment of the Committee in 2016, it had become the eyes of the Senate and had sought to ensure compliance with legislative resolutions with the various institutions of government to ensure compliance for democracy to thrive.

He assured of the commitment of the Senate through the Committee to ensure respect for the rules of law governing the various sectors of the country to ensure well-being and development among the citizens of the nation.

“The 10th Senate is fully conscious that it carries a mandate freely given to its members in one of the fairest and freest elections ever in the country. We are conscious that to whom much is given, much is expected. So, the Tenth Senate is a mass movement that carries the desires, hopes, and wishes of our people.

“Therefore, let this workshop raise awareness of the importance of the decisions and resolutions of the Senate. Let it generate confidence among and obtain support and commitment from relevant agencies, ministries, and departments to emphasize the need to set up robust compliance mechanisms and systems,” he said.

He appreciated the Committee and its members for their performance in strengthening the relationship between the Executive arm of government and the Senate, assuring that members of the public would appreciate more the dynamics of lawmaking and see the need for laws to be respected to have a decent society and breathe the air of democracy.

“Though this Committee was established on December 15, 2016, in the 8th Senate, it has discharged its duties responsibly and has never given the Senate any reason to regret its setting up. Past members of the Committee, starting from Senator Bukola Saraki, who was the inaugural committee, deserve our plaudits for their dedication to duties and commitment to building and deepening our democracy,” he said.