We’ll Ensure Full Implementation Of 2026 Budget, Rep Ogah

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Infectious Diseases, Amobi Godwin Ogah, has assured that the parliament will ensure the 2026 budget is fully implemented, unlike the 2025 budget.

Ogah made the assurance on Thursday during the 2025 budget performance appraisal and 2026 budget defence with government agencies.

“I would like to place on record that the past year was very difficult and challenging for our country, as we witnessed virtually zero percent budget implementation.

“It is our hope that this anomaly will be addressed going forward so that confidence can be restored in our government, and our people can continue to reap the dividends of democracy, the very reason why we all aspire to represent them,” he stated.

Continuing, Ogah appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intensify efforts in delivering on his campaign promises.

“We would also like to charge the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to redouble efforts to ensure steady economic growth and development for the nation.

“It is our expectation that no stone will be left unturned to ensure full implementation of the Federal Government’s budget going forward, and we hope we shall never revert to the situation we left behind,” he added.

Present at the budget defence were the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), the Director-General of the National Arbovirus and Vector Research Centre, and the Principal of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre.