November 7, 2024
We’ll Enhance Trade Cooperation With Chad – Zulum

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has said strengthening economic ties with Chad will help revive trade and socio-economic activities disrupted by Boko Haram.

Zulum said this when he received a Chadian delegation led by General Abdulkarim Idris Derby Itno on a sympathy visit over the recent flood disaster in Maiduguri.

The governor said: “We will soon pay a visit to Chad to discuss matters of mutual interest, particularly the restoration of waterway transport between Baga town and Chad to facilitate commerce.

