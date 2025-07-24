We’ll Dismantle Coalition Platform – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed concerns over the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform by some of its members, saying it remains unbothered and confident of reclaiming its strength.

Speaking during the 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, the PDP acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, said he looks forward to the complete dismantling of the coalition platform.

Damagum reminded those defecting to the ADC that “a bird in hand is worth two in the bush,” noting that some individuals who left the PDP have returned after realising the truth in “the most uncomfortable way.”

“Some even claim they never left and merely attended a meeting. We accept their confessions without prejudice,” he said.

He added that the reversal is not exclusive to PDP members alone, stating, “Individuals from other political parties who initially joined this coalition have realised that the venture is ill-fated, and their swift return is proof of this.”

Damagum maintained that the PDP remains the only party truly poised and ready to take back power, with a strong structure, national acceptability, and a legacy capable of leading a national transformation.

“To close this matter, I believe that all of us look forward to the total dismantling of this ill-fated coalition, even as we extend our best wishes to those involved,” he concluded.