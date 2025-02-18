We’ll Develop Tinapa Into World-Class Tourist Destination – Otu

Share

Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, has expressed optimism that the long-neglected multi-billion naira Tinapa Resort will be revived and developed into a world-class tourist destination, fulfilling the vision of its original promoter, former Governor Donald Duke.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday evening at the temporary governor’s office at Dan Archibong House in Calabar, Governor Otu emphasized his administration’s commitment to activating infrastructural projects initiated by previous governments, starting from the tenure of Governor Clement Ebri.

Regarding the Tinapa Resort, Otu disclosed that after extensive discussions with the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), any lingering issues had been resolved.

“I can now confidently say that Tinapa has been returned to the state,” he affirmed.

The governor further explained that he was deeply invested in seeing the enormous potential of the Tinapa Resort turned into a profitable venture for Cross River, adding that he was currently considering potential uses for the facility to ensure its long-term success.

On rumors of conflicts with some Senators from the state in light of his second-term ambitions, Otu dismissed the speculation as baseless, attributing it to social media exaggerations.

“Social media should not be treated as authority.

“I maintain good relations with all National Assembly members and I do not focus on second-term ambitions, because in politics, one hour is enough to change things,” he said

Addressing calls for Bakassi to be de-listed as a Local Government Area, Otu rebuffed the notion, referring to the agitators as “Cameroonians” and reiterating that Bakassi remains an integral part of Cross River State.

