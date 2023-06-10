New Telegraph

June 10, 2023
We’ll Destroy Man City’s Plan –Inter

I nter have promised to ‘destroy’ Manchester City’s game plan in Saturday’s Champions League final. While realistic about their chances in Istanbul, an emotional Turkey inter- national Hakan Calhanoglu claimed that the Italians go into the showpiece with no fear.

The midfielder believes Simone Inzaghi’s side cannot afford to let City settle and plan to take the game to the Premier League champions. ‘We’ve done some analysis and it’s important for us to play our own game,’ Calhanoglu said.

‘Playing with no fear is very important for us. They’ll force themselves and play very offensively. ‘We’re going to show them what we are made of. We’ve dominated games and I hope we can go and destroy their game plan.

The midfielder, speaking in a press conference, said his side was also hoping to play ‘without fear’ against the Premier League champions ‘It’ll be a very special game for me, special to play in Istanbul. I want to fully enjoy this moment.

I don’t know when I’m going to play a final. We’ll give it our very best shot.’ Inzaghi echoed those sentiments, adding: ‘You need to be focused at all times. You really need to put all your heart into the game, it gives you energy you thought you didn’t have.

‘They’re probably the best team in the world. We know it’s going to be a huge opportunity to write a page of Inter history. We know how tough it’ll be. Together is the key word.’ Lautaro Martinez is expected to lead the line for Inter and – like City’s Julian Alvarez – has the chance to lift both the Champions League and World Cup in the same season.

