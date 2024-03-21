We’ll Deliver Ring Road Project Despite Inflation – Fubara

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has promised to deliver the Port Harcourt Ring Road on schedule despite the inflation in the country. Fubara said this when he visited the site of the project to assess the extent of work done.

The governor, who spoke to reporters at the end of the inspection, explained that the contract for the project was the first of such agreements that he signed. He said: “I think that we are good, considering the understanding that we had with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

“We signed off that in 36 months, this project will be done and delivered, and with what we are seeing, we are meeting up that target. “I think that we have a few issues; the price rate of things at that time we signed the contract and what subsists presently is no longer the same.

“But whatever it is, I have assured them that we are going to provide the necessary support to make sure that we deliver this project. He added: “You know this project is very important to us. It is one of the first things that I signed off when I came in as the governor of this state.”