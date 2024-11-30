We’ll Deliver Africa’s Largest Food Hub, Psychiatric Hospital Next Year – Sanwo-Olu

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that some groundbreaking projects conceived by his administration, which were sited in Epe axis will be completed this year while some others will be available for public use in the fourth quarter of 2025.

As stated by the Governor on Saturday, the Lagos Central Food Security Systems, Logistics Park and the 500 Bed Psychiatric Hospital, the largest of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa being built in the Epe division of the state will be completed come 2025.

Sanwo-Olu made this known in his remarks during a working visit to the projects, saying that the Lagos Central Food Security Systems, Logistics Park will be ready in the second quarter of 2025 while the Psychiatric Hospital will be ready by the fourth quarter of next year.

On the food hub, he explained that it,’’ Was envisioned five years ago where we said the minimum we can do even if we are not an agro-producing state is to have our destiny in our hands. COVID-19 that happened in 2020 taught us a lesson because it was during that time we saw a global disruption chain of logistics of food. You remember at that time if you don’t have anything in your house, you continue to pray to God.

‘’Even after we saw global disruption and that is when we came up with a plan that Lagos should be a very large scale food logistic hub to protect itself from food insecurity. We did mention at that time that food is security and it is becoming as important and even a normal threat to life’s security. We can see that indeed that move that we made three years ago is on the right course.

‘’The largest food logistics hub in the whole sub-Saharan Africa is here. It is on over 230 hectares of land, about five thousand square metres. It is going to be the biggest cold and dry chain storage .’’

Dwelling on the 500-bed facility Psychiatric Hospital he said the facility will help to promote mental healthcare delivery in the country.

He said, ”The Psychiatric hospital is the first of its type, it is a Lagos State Mental Health Institute, psychiatric rehabilitation centre Ketu Ejinrin. It just borders the food and logistics hub but this would be the largest psychiatric rehabilitation centre in the entire sub-Saharan Africa.

“Phase one of it is the 500-bed health facility. You can see that all of the structures of phase one are out which will include the 500-bed accommodation in different sizes, it will include consultation rooms, dormitories and dining rooms, kitchens, and residences for health facility workers.

”It is a massive health institute sitting on about. 25 hectares of land. We believe this kind of health institute is equally important. We have seen enough health challenges in mental health issues and we need to make a classic case we need to make it first class, they come in for psychotherapy Psycho rehabilitation and get well in a serene environment.

“Phase two of it will be additional accommodation for patients who need services here and who need rehabilitation centres.

”We are targeting by this time next year to also complete this project. This project is about 50 percent done and we believe in the next 12 months we can bring it to completion.

“I am impressed with the level of work that the contractor has put into it. They are all bungalows and this is because of the kind of institute that it is.”

