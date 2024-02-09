We’ll Defeat Nigeria With Our Strategy – Cote D’Ivoire Coach

Cote d’Ivoire head coach, Emerse Fae has said he will provide a winning formula for his side’s clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Elephants will face the Super Eagles in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations at the Alassanne Quattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan on Sunday.

The hosts recorded a hard-earned 1-0 victory against the Leopards of Democratic Republic of Congo in their semi-final clash on Sunday.

“We will take stock in the next two days, we will analyze Nigeria, even though we played them in the group stage, we will see the strategy to implement for the final,” Faé said after the game.

The Super Eagles defeated Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 when both teams met in the group stage earlier in the competition.