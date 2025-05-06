We’ll Deepen Cultural Synergy With Local, Int’l Partners –Commissioner

Share

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering cultural development through strategic collaborations with both local and international stakeholders.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, yesterday during a courtesy visit by the Co-founder and Managing Director of IGA Nigeria Limited, Mr. Gbolahan Ajala, who also serves as a Heritage Consultant to the state govern ment.

Benson-Awoyinka, according to a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs and PRO of the Ministry, Adeoti Sobowale, welcomed the delegation, acknowledging the alignment between the Ministry’s ongoing initiatives and the vision of the visiting team.

She said: “As a government, we place a high premium on culture and heritage. Our ongoing projects, including the construction and transformation of theatres into cinemas and the establishment of youth engagement centres, reflect our strong dedication to the sector.

We are open to sponsorships, endorsements, and properly documented proposals that promote cultural growth.”

