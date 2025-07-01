We’ll Decide On Election Result Review Guidelines Soon – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to clarify the controversial interpretation of Section 65 of the Electoral Act, 2022, which relates to the review of election results.

The provision, which empowers the Returning Officer to declare election results and return a winner, also authorizes INEC to review and potentially overturn such declarations if found to be unlawful or made under duress.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke during a quarterly consultative meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja on Tuesday, said the commission is concerned about the varying interpretations of the law. He revealed that a supplementary document to the 2022 Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections is being prepared to provide clarity on how Section 65 should be implemented.

Prof. Yakubu assured that the supplementary guidelines could be released as early as this week and would be uploaded to INEC’s website and other platforms for public access.

He emphasized that RECs must begin implementing existing policies and procedural reforms without waiting for instructions from the headquarters. According to him, some commissioners were already doing so, but there was a need for intensified effort to train staff and improve their understanding of new policies and innovations aimed at enhancing electoral service delivery.

The INEC Chairman also urged RECs to submit their plans to improve voter access to polling units, clean up the voters’ register, engage more deeply with stakeholders at state and local levels, and improve electoral logistics and security.

He reminded the commissioners that they are managers of both personnel and resources in their respective states, and could only deliver effectively if they are knowledgeable, proactive, and committed to the commission’s objectives.

Yakubu also disclosed that INEC would conduct five major elections between August 16, 2025, and August 8, 2026. These include bye-elections in twelve states, the Anambra State governorship election, the Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections, as well as the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

According to him, INEC has already released the timetable and schedule of activities for the elections, with some milestones already achieved, including the commencement of campaigns in Anambra, publication of the Notice of Election for Ekiti, and the conclusion of party primaries for the FCT Area Council elections.