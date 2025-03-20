We’ll Deal With Violators Of Anti-Grazing Law –Bayelsa Govt

Share

Bayelsa State Government has vowed to deploy the full weight of the law on those who violate the Anti-Grazing Law of the state enacted to ensure the continued protection of lives and property of citizens.

Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stated this yesterday in Yenagoa during an interactive meeting with local government chairmen, traditional rulers and other community leaders from six local government areas.

He stressed that the AntiGrazing Law was enacted to forestall violent clashes between herders and owners of farmlands which had resulted in wanton destruction of lives and property in some parts of the country.

Ewhrudjakpo who condemned the recent incidents reportedly perpetrated by herdsmen in some communities in the state, said about two weeks ago, a woman from Amarata community in Yenagoa, the state capital, was raped by the cattle rearers on her farm, while another was killed in Ogbia.

A statement by Doubara Atasi, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor reiterated his call on traditional rulers and local government council chairmen to take charge of their domains and enforce the Anti-Grazing Law towards ensuring peace and stability across the communities of the state

