We’ll Create More Institutions To Make Oyo Greater, Says Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday said his administration had institutionalised a merit-based system in the state, revealing that more institutions would be created before the end of his tenure to make Oyo State greater.

The governor stated this at a symposium organised as part of the activities marking the fiftieth anniversary of the state, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

The governor equally added that preparations were underway to put together another roadmap which would ensure the continued development of the state beyond 2027. Makinde said: “We’ve been talking about strong institutions.

We don’t want strong individuals in our state, we want strong institutions. “Yes, we want strong and committed leadership. But we also would like that leadership to be supported by strong institutions.”