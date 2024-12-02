We’ll Create Enabling Environment For Digital Innovation –NITDA

Share

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Director-General Kashifu Abdullahi has stressed the agency’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for digital innovation through strategic policies, partnerships, and capacitybuilding initiatives.

He said this on the sidelines of a two-day ISF Summit 2024 at the University of Ibadan at the weekend The summit convened by the Chief Executive Officer of Zeeh Africa, David Adeleke, brought together investors, entrepreneurs, ecosystem builders, business operators, and policymakers from different countries in Africa.

They shared insights, appraised successes, and initiated collaborations on transformative projects that could drive economic and technological advancement in Nigeria, and other African countries.

Represented by the Director of Stakeholders’ Management and Partnership Aristotle Onumo, Abdullahi emphasised the need for adaptive, inclusive, and forward-thinking regulations to foster innovation.

