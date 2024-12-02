New Telegraph

December 2, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 2, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. We’ll Create Enabling…

We’ll Create Enabling Environment For Digital Innovation –NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Director-General Kashifu Abdullahi has stressed the agency’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for digital innovation through strategic policies, partnerships, and capacitybuilding initiatives.

He said this on the sidelines of a two-day ISF Summit 2024 at the University of Ibadan at the weekend The summit convened by the Chief Executive Officer of Zeeh Africa, David Adeleke, brought together investors, entrepreneurs, ecosystem builders, business operators, and policymakers from different countries in Africa.

They shared insights, appraised successes, and initiated collaborations on transformative projects that could drive economic and technological advancement in Nigeria, and other African countries.

Represented by the Director of Stakeholders’ Management and Partnership Aristotle Onumo, Abdullahi emphasised the need for adaptive, inclusive, and forward-thinking regulations to foster innovation.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 2
Read Next

Oyo Advises Pregnant Women To Undergo HIV Tests
Share
Copy Link
×