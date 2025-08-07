We’ll Crash Out Early If We Keep Playing Badly, Chelle Warns CHAN Eagles

Super Eagles B coach, Eric Chelle, has said the team must improve quickly or risk an early exit from the ongoing 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Zanzibar. Nigeria’s home-based team lost their opening Group D match 1-0 to defending champions Senegal, and Chelle didn’t hide his disappointment after the game.

He blamed the loss on a lack of aggression and poor mentality from his players. “Senegal were more aggressive and intense. They deserved to win,” Chelle said. “We gave away the goal in the second half due to a small mistake. But we never really got into the game mentally.”

Chelle admitted that Nigeria’s team failed to create chances, struggled to keep possession, and lost almost every one-on-one challenge on the pitch. He warned that unless there’s a big change in their approach, they could be heading home early. “We must be more aggressive— both in attack and defence,” he said.

“If we continue playing like this against Sudan and Congo, we’ll be out of the tournament in no time.” Looking ahead, Chelle urged his players to change their mindset and fight harder in their next game against Sudan on August 12 at the Amaan Stadium. “Our CHAN campaign starts now. We still have two games to turn things around,” he added.