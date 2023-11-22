We’ll Correct Anomalies In Primary Healthcare – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas Wednesday decried the quality of Nigeria’s Primary Health Care (PHC) saying it is not where is supposed to be where every citizen can have access to quality, affordable, and equitable healthcare services as enshrined in the 2014 National Health Act.

He disclosed this at a retreat for members of the House Committee on Healthcare Services on the theme ” Improving Health Outcomes Through Effective Legislations for Primary Health Care and Universal Health Coverage” (UHC) in Abuja.

He said the 10th House would build a strong partnership with development partners as well as effective legislation to improve primary healthcare.

Represented by a member from Edo State, Dr Adesua Osawaro, the speaker observed that as long as there is collaboration, primary healthcare services can work in Nigeria.

The speaker stressed that the nation’s primary healthcare is not the way it should be when a comparative analysis is conducted between primary healthcare in Nigeria and other climes.

In his welcome address, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, the Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services informed that despite its undeniable importance, PHC challenges ranging from dilapidated infrastructure, shortages of skilled health workers, limited demand for PHC services, gross underfunding and painfully, perceived lack of absorptive capacity leading to low budget execution and return of funds.

According to him, all the challenges and more hinder the ability of the health system to fulfill its potential.

He therefore affirmed that effective legislation plays a central role in shaping and strengthening the health system through well-tailored and contextualized laws and policies.

Others include ensuring sustainable financing for healthcare, ensuring that it receives the resources it needs to provide quality services, Leveraging lawmakers’ oversight function to expedite investments in the education, training, and retention of a competent health workforce, and addressing the critical shortage of healthcare providers in underserved areas.

“Empower individuals and communities to actively participate in the planning, implementation, and monitoring of PHC services, ensuring that they are responsive to local needs and priorities.

“Advocate for increased focus in technology and innovation to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and accessibility of health services, reaching the most vulnerable populations and bridging geographical divides.

“The aim of the retreat is to address the critical issue that lies at the heart of human capital development and well-being, the pursuit of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through primary health care and the vital role of effective legislation in achieving this goal, particularly through the collaborative efforts of the executive and legislature”

The DG National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Kelechi Ohiri, reiterated the mission of the NHIA to ensure financial access to quality healthcare for all Nigerians.

Dr Ohiri, represented by Dr Yakubu Amade, Director of Standards and Quality Assurance, said it is imperative that stakeholders recognize the critical role played by both the legislative arm and the health agencies in transforming the healthcare landscape.