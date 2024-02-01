We’ll Cooperate With NDDC For Impactful Devt, Ekid Nation Youths

A socio-cultural association, Akpuho Esup Ibong Mkparawa Ekid in Akwa Ibom State, has pledged to cooperate with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in its developmental drive in the area.

The assurance was given on Thursday when the forum, led by High Chief Francis T. Eno paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner representing Akwa Ibom State in the Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Apostle Abasiandikan Nkono, in his office in Uyo, the State Capital.

High Chief Eno said as youth presidents and youth leaders, they owe the government at all levels the responsibility of engendering and sustaining peace, stressing that impactful development and progress can only occur in a peaceful environment.

He maintained that for NDDC to fulfil its mandate in the area, the youths must be supportive in all ramifications.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national assembly for the timely appointment and inauguration of the current NDDC board, saying it’s an indication of the administration’s commitment to setting the Niger Delta on the right path.

The forum also congratulated Apostle Abasiandikan Nkono, a son of Ekid, on his appointment as State Representative of the Commission, and expressed optimism that he will excel in the role.

“Abasiandikan, as your name entails, is the answered prayer for the Ekid people. You will serve here and succeed. More elevations await you. You’ll stay long in office as Commissioner. Right from being a supervisory councillor, you’ve been humble and efficient. We are here to tell you that we are solidly behind you,” he declared.

The forum particularly highlighted areas of need to include empowerment, social amenities, and an official vehicle for the association.

Others who spoke include Obong Owoidighe Ikpaisong and Obong Apostle Umoeyo pledged the association’s determination to support the Commission commission to succeed in Akwa ibom.

On his own, Apostle Nkono thanked them for the visit and promised to convey their observations to the NDDC.

“The issues raised have been pencilled down and I’ll convey the same to NDDC. Please, be patient.

He particularly highlighted the importance of peace and support for leaders.

“When there is peace, development will be everywhere. I want to enjoin all of us to cooperate. God will turn around the fortunes of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed. When President Tinubu was Governor of Lagos State, I was in Lagos State; when Senate President Godswill Akpabio was Governor of Akwa Ibom State, I was in Akwa Ibom State. I can attest that both leaders are visionary, they think on the same lane.”

The State Rep announced that the Commission in the State will soon embark on town hall meetings across the State to be abreast with the genuine needs and concerns of the people.