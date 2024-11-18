We’ll Continue To Uphold Rights Of Our Citizens – Epe LG Chair

Share

The Epe Local Government AreaChairman Surah Animashaun has said her administration will continue to uphold the rights of the citizens to enjoy good governance.

Animashaun stated this when she visited accident victims at General Hospital Epe, Lagos State. She said residents irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliations were entitled to good governance.

The chairman, who paid hospital bills of the victims at the hospital, also visited the deceased families who lost their lives in the tragic incident. She promised that her government was committed to upholding the fundamental human rights of all Epe indigenes.

Share

Please follow and like us: