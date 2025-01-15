We’ll Continue To Support Nigerian Armed Forces – Adeleke

Share

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has promised to continue to support the Nigerian Armed Forces to enable them perform their duties of protecting the territorial integrity of the Nation.

Speaking at the 2025 Armed Forces remembrance day held at the state military Cenotaph on Wednesday, Adeleke urged the military personnel not to forget their commitment to the values of patriotism, loyalty and sacrifice for which the Nigeria Armed Forces are known for.

He further consoled the souls of the lost heroes in the field just as he paid tribute to those who have served their father’s land with distinction, selflessness, dedication and gallantry.

He commended the efforts of the Armed Forces for contributing to the peace and security of their Nation which he described invaluable.

He, therefore, appreciated their contribution to the peace the citizens of the state and Nigeria are enjoying.

“We will continue to support the Armed Forces to enable them perform their duties of d protecting the territorial integrity of our nation and state .

“To the families of our fallen heroes and veterans we offer a solemn heartfelt condolences and deepest gratitude”, Adeleke said.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated annually to honor the bravery, sacrifices, and loyalty of Nigeria’s armed forces.

The event is marked with ceremonies and parades across the country, with dignitaries and citizens alike paying tribute to the fallen heroes and veterans.

Share

Please follow and like us: