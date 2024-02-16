We’ll Continue To Provide Conducive Business Environment – Gombe Gov

…says food inflation not peculiar to Nigeria

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has assured that his administration would continue to provide the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He gave this assurance ahead of the emergence of the state as the first in the federation in the socio-economic index compiled by an independent organization that provides insights into the socio-economic performance and risk profiles of Nigerian states.

Speaking to State House Correspondents yesterday after a meeting with the Vice President, Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, the governor said:

“There is no magic about how we emerged as the best among our peers on the socio-economic index; there is no miracle. It is just commitment, hard work and dedication.

“Over the time, since I became Governor, I made sure that I maintain focus and a clear vision. We made sure we consistently monitored the progress of the State economically, vis-à-vis the needs of the people and the mood of the country.

“So all those things joined together gave us victory. Socio-economic development means every aspect of human development and I am very happy that the effort we are making in Gombe is recognized and we remain focused and will consistently continue to deliver on the needs of our people.”

Commenting on the trending issue of inflation and food shortage, the Governor said the challenges were not peculiar to Nigeria but frantic efforts were being put in place by the Gombe State government in collaboration with the federal government to ensure that normalcy returns.

“Food crisis is not only prevalent in Nigeria it is obtained all over the world because of the challenges confronting the world but our own has its own peculiarities because of the insecurity that has bedevilled the North; especially North-West and North-East.

“That notwithstanding, we are making serious efforts to ensure that we restore normalcy by providing security to enable the people to go back to their farms. So, we have our own strategies for the short, medium and long term. Each State has its own but we have keyed into that of the federal government in order to ensure that very soon we overcome the challenges,” he added.

It would be recalled that Gombe State recently emerged as the best in Nigeria with a PSPI Score of 0.80, ranking 1st with an AAA rating, indicating an excellent performance.