We’ll Continue To Investigate Ex-Gov With Corrupt Cases – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday insisted that it will sustain investigation of former governors with corrupt cases across the country.

The commission vowed to sustain its tempo of rigorously pursuing economic and financial crime-related cases irrespective of who is involved.

The Zonal Commander of the commission that comprises Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Aliyu Yunusa stated this at the opening of a one-day EFCC Civil Society Organisations engagement organised by the Commission in Sokoto.

Yunusa said no one is an exception to the commission’s task of investigating towards freeing Nigeria from the shackles of the ‘demon’ corruption.

” Our core mandate remains and we are determined and resolute to achieve results with the active collaboration of Nigerians particularly the CSO who are equally drivers of our mandate to success.

” We rely on the Nigeria public and organised bodies to nip in the bud, corruption and other economic crimes for a sound Nigeria”, he said.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

He noted that the one-day engagement drew participants from across the 3 states of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.

Yunusa, who was together with his deputy, Adesola Amusan, cleared the air on the wrong narrative that the commission doesn’t investigate past governors saying no past governor or anyone is exempted from the commission’s investigation where a petition is received.

The Zonal Commander who also identified technology, lack of public cooperation, religion, tribal and ethnic sentiments as well and data-free work as major challenges to impeding the agency’s activities, reassured of its resolve to face the challenges head-on.

However, decried the challenge of low workforce faced by the commission, and said the agency was fast in tune with the reality of driving active synergy with other constitutional organs to tackle corruption.

While reassuring that the whistle-blower policy was still active and assisting the commission to successfully discharge its duties even as the Zonal Commander said the commission was rarely embracing the plea bargain option.

He explains that whatever is recovered by the commission including forfeiture, goes to the government and straight into the recovery account with the CBN.

Further, an official of the commission in charge of Enlightenment and Information, Aisha Muhammad stressed the need for Nigerians to exhibit patriotism in order to take Nigeria to her rightful promised destination.

She pointed out that CSO was an instrumental arm in the fight against corruption, noting that they have presence spread down to the grassroots which the commission will leverage to drive its mandate to success.

Muhammad disclosed that the commission was already encouraging and supporting the spread of clubs across schools to convey its messages and imbibe in young ones the principles of zero tolerance to corruption.