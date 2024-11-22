We’ll Continue To Invest In Nigerian Youth –Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has given the assurance that the House would do everything humanly possible to continue to invest in the Nigerian youth, especially in the area of education.

The speaker noted that the Nigerian youth have a lot of potential, which is why they must be empowered to take charge as leaders of tomorrow.

He disclosed this when he hosted the fellows of the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria during a courtesy visit at his office on Thursday.

The Nigerian alumni association was in company of other fellows from some African countries, including Botswana, Gambia, Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Lesotho, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe, Benin Republic, Angola, Egypt, Ghana and a host of others.

