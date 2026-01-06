New Telegraph

January 6, 2026
We’ll Continue To Execute High-Standard Road Projects –Delta

The Delta State Government has reaffirmed its determination to sustain the delivery of durable and well-engineered road infrastructure across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Mr Reuben Izeze, said this during a management meeting yesterday in Asaba. Izeze said that the ministry would continue to execute road projects in strict alignment with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda.

He described the meeting as both a moment of reflection and a strategic engagement aimed at reinforcing the ministry’s priorities for 2026. According to the commissioner, adherence to approved work plans, budgetary provisions and technical specifications remained non-negotiable.

He emphasised that all projects would be executed strictly within the framework of the approved Budgetary Estimates and Bills of Engineering Measurement and Quantities. Izeze noted that quality and value for money would continue to guide project implementation in the state. The commissioner also highlighted professionalism, transparency and dedication as core principles that would define the ministry’s operations.

