We’ll continue to enforce laws to guide Lagosians, says Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said his administration is dedicated to the successful implementation of pivotal projects to foster the robust growth of the state and ensure the wellbeing of its citizens. He said this year would be an important one for his administration in terms of enforcement of the various laws and regulations that have been meticulously crafted to safeguard the lives and property of residents of the State, noting that “Without adherence to the rule of law, no society can guarantee progress and prosperity.”

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that he will sign into law this week the 2024 Lagos State Appropriation Bill, passed a few days ago by the Lagos State House of Assembly, saying the signing of the Budget will mark an important milestone in the delivery of all that his administration has promised the people of Lagos, this year. The governor spoke in his address during the state’s 24th Annual Thanksgiving Service with the First Family of Lagos State, themed, ‘The Righteous Shall Praise Your Name’ held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island. The service was attended by Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and his wife, Oluremi; the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and wife, Bolanle; Ogun State First Lady, Mrs.