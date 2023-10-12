We’ll Continue to Embark On Strike Until…, Says ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it would continue to embark on industrial strike until the gov- ernment does the right thing in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, who spoke at a two-day interactive session between the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and all unions of beneficiary institutions on Wednesday in Abuja, also kicked against any plan by the Fund to include private universities in the country as beneficiary institutions of its projects.

Osodeke, who maintained that such a move would lead to proliferation of private universities devoid of quality, urged the Fund to work more on the monitoring method of its projects across the country, even as he stressed that the level of performance by the beneficiary institutions are not in tandem as some of them received the same amount of money.

He also called on TETFund to apply sanctions on non-performing institutions and advocate for the abolition of what he referred to as stakeholders’ funds. He said: “ASUU will continue to embark on strike until the right thing is done in our tertiary institutions. Stakeholders’ funds should be abolished.” Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arch. Sonny Echono, disclosed that the interactive session was conceived as a proactive engagement against the backdrop of the prevailing challenges in the subsector, and to sustain steady growth and development of tertiary education.

“It is our fervent hope that this interactive session will provide an enabling environment for us to understand some of our challenges and difficulties in the delivery of quality education in our institutions and thereby make meaningful contribution to the successful execution of the objective of the Fund.

“As you all know our primary mandate is to rehabilitate, restore and consolidate Tertiary Education in Nigeria, using funding alongside project management. “The session is also expected to serve as a platform to discuss and mitigate incidences of industrial disputes in the tertiary education sector and look at ways to prevent and avoid their occurrences.”

Former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, noted that Congress has benefitted immensely from the ideological clarity and consistency of the unions in the tertiary institutions.