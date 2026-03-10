We’ll Conduct Thorough Probe Into Federal Secretariat Complex Inferno –HCSF

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Esther WalsonJack, has assured of a thorough investigation into the fire outbreak of a part of the office yesterday. She gave the commitment while inspecting the impact of the inferno yesterday.

According to a statement by the OHCSF, Mrs Eno Olorun, Walson-Jack said the probe would be conducted to determine the immediate cause of the fire to avert future occurrence and also assess the structural integrity of the building, She also stated that following the containment of the fire, necessary precautionary measures have been implemented to secure the affected area.

“A comprehensive assessment is currently underway to ascertain the extent of the damage to the property,” she added. Olorun said: “The outbreak, which was detected in the early hours, affected the 4th Floor of Block C, housing the National Board for Technology Incubation. “Upon discovery, the building’s emergency protocols were immediately activated.

Personnel of the Federal Fire Service and other relevant emergency response agencies were swiftly mobilised to the scene. “Their professional and timely intervention successfully contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to other sections of the building.