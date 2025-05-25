We’ll Conclude Coalition Talks Within Two Weeks – Nwosu

Share

Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has stated that coalition discussions will be finalized within the next one to two weeks.

The ADC has been adopted as the platform by several coalition groups planning to contest the 2027 presidential election.

In an interview, Nwosu disclosed that various committees established by the party have been engaging with stakeholders involved in the talks. He added that a final meeting between civil society groups, citizens, and critical stakeholders is scheduled to conclude the process.

“ADC began this process 16 months ago. Beyond political leaders, we recognized the need to engage grassroots voices because the country’s situation may soon require either a citizens’ revolt or a patriots’ coalition,” he explained.

Nwosu said ADC is widely regarded by well-meaning Nigerians and patriots as the coalition platform of choice. However, since “you cannot discuss leadership, political or otherwise, in Nigeria in isolation,” committees were set up to dialogue with the people.

He outlined that the party’s politics focus on transformation and inclusion, adding, “the conversations are in three folds. As National Chairman and Chairman of the National Consultative Organ dealing with citizens and some patriots, my role is distinct. Dr. Bamidele Jamilu Jade, one of the Deputy National Chairmen, coordinates relations with political parties, while Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmad engages other political stakeholders.”

Nwosu confirmed that these committees have met with key political figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.

“They have also met Rotimi Amaechi and nearly all those who contested the 2023 presidential election, either as aspirants or candidates. Dr. Ahmad has engaged all relevant political parties,” he added.

Rejecting suggestions that the ADC might be used as a “multipurpose vehicle” for ambitious politicians, Nwosu recalled a summit held last year at Arewa House in Kaduna.

“We made it clear that any politician who thinks ADC is a ‘molue’ — a vehicle to go anywhere they want — must think again. This mindset has weakened parties and, by extension, our democracy. ADC is certainly not that vehicle,” he said.

On the zoning of the coalition’s presidential ticket for 2027, Nwosu said stakeholders are still meeting and that a decision will be made in due course.

While emphasizing that the party is not parochial in its decision-making, he acknowledged the emotions involved.

“As the National Chairman of a large coalition, I have heard from many youth groups who insist, ‘It’s the South’s turn.’ They argue that since democracy began, the North has held power for 11 years and the South for 17. If the South holds the presidency after Tinubu’s first tenure for another four years, it will total 22 years compared to the North’s 11.”

He continued, “In Nigeria, we often say we want to avoid ethnic and religious dichotomies because they cause problems. Most parties have positions like Deputy Chairman (North) and Deputy Chairman (South). But highlighting these differences perpetuates division.”

“In ADC, we don’t label positions by region. We assign Deputy National Chairmen by function. Our approach is to start a new cause without reinforcing the old divides,” Nwosu concluded.

