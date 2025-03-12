We’ll Comply With Supreme Court Judgment, Fubara Assures

Share

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that his administration will fully implement the recent judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the political crisis in the state.

Fubara gave the assurance during the commissioning of the new Judges’ Quarters, a housing facility completed by his administration for judges indigenous to Rivers State by birth or marriage, at Old GRA, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area yesterday.

He said: “It has not been an easy 16 months but what is important is the interest of our state, which must be above our personal interest. I want to say it here, very loud and clear to everyone, the Supreme Court has given a judgment, my administration is going to implement the judgment to its fullest.

The reason is clear: It is not about me, it is about the good of this state.” He said that the huge financial resources and other efforts on court cases would be more profitable, if they were channelled to courses that promoted the genuine wellbeing and good of the state.

“Thank God, where we are today. I can assure you publicly that, any day, any time, I have not gone back on that my statement: that nothing (no price) is too big to pay for peace in this state, because at the end of the day, it is about our people. It is not about me, I will leave office, but the good work that I have done will speak for me and will defend my generation.”

Fubara stressed that the project further shows that his administration takes the issue of welfare, particularly of judicial officers, seriously, explaining that his administration inherited the project and with reports from the Ministry of Justice and some concerns from the judiciary, it became imperative to continue with it. 0His words:

“We give glory to God that today, we have completed this project, and we are willing and ready to hand it over to the lucky judges who are going to live here so that they can perform their duties effectively.”

The governor appealed for proper maintenance of the housing facility and the entire premises so that it can offer required satisfaction, maximally and assured of the executive’s readiness to provide support in that regard.

Performing the inauguration, Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, recalled how he laid the foundation stone of the project, which was initiated by the immediate past administration on May 22, 2023, and thanked Governor Fubara for continuing and completing the project, which now represents another milestone and great accomplishment for the Rivers State judiciary.

He added: “We are pleased with this landmark achievement, which represents the continuation of the policy of providing befitting residential accommodation for judges of Rivers State on owner occupier basis or monetary ground in lieu thereof.

This is backed by the Rivers State Housing Scheme for Judicial Officers Law No. 10 of 2021, passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly, and signed into law by the immediate past Governor of Rivers State.”

